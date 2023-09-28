In Montcalm County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Montabella High School at Byron Area High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28

6:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Byron, MI

Byron, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chippewa Hills High School at Lakeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Lakeview, MI

Lakeview, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St. Patrick High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson City-Crystal High School at Glen Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Maple City, MI

Maple City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson City-Crystal High School at Coleman High School