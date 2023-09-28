Spencer Torkelson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson?
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- In 59.7% of his games this season (92 of 154), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 61 games this year (39.6%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (13.6%).
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|79
|.217
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.317
|.375
|SLG
|.505
|25
|XBH
|39
|9
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|58
|81/36
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bowlan will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
