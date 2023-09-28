The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

In 59.7% of his games this season (92 of 154), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 61 games this year (39.6%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (13.6%).

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Home Away 75 GP 79 .217 AVG .249 .311 OBP .317 .375 SLG .505 25 XBH 39 9 HR 20 33 RBI 58 81/36 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

