Spencer Torkelson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- In 92 of 154 games this season (59.7%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 68 of 154 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|79
|.217
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.317
|.375
|SLG
|.505
|25
|XBH
|39
|9
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|58
|81/36
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bowlan will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
