Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (74-83) against the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jonathan Bowlan.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 23 (60.5%) of those contests.

Detroit has a record of 23-15, a 60.5% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 628 (four per game).

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).

Tigers Schedule