Jonathan Bowlan will start for the Kansas City Royals in the second of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Jake Rogers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (158).

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.234).

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (628 total).

The Tigers are 27th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.254).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Skubal is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Skubal will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Miguel Diaz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals W 6-3 Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Jonathan Bowlan 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Triston McKenzie 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Lucas Giolito

