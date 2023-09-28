The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Skubal Stats

The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (7-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 21 7.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Angels Sep. 15 7.0 3 1 1 9 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 5.0 2 0 0 9 1 at White Sox Sep. 3 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tarik Skubal's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 91 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.314/.444 on the year.

Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 1-for-5 2 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 63 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .288/.346/.490 slash line so far this year.

Carpenter brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Sep. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs, 38 walks and 93 RBI (172 total hits). He has stolen 48 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.319/.494 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 132 hits with 20 doubles, 22 home runs, 18 walks and 75 RBI.

He has a .254/.293/.420 slash line so far this year.

Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run and eight RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Astros Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Astros Sep. 16 1-for-2 1 0 2 2 vs. Astros Sep. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 13 3-for-5 0 0 2 3

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.