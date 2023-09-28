Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while hitting .230.

McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 84 of 143 games this season (58.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (13.3%).

In eight games this season, he has homered (5.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

McKinstry has an RBI in 26 of 143 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (36.4%), including five games with multiple runs (3.5%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 71 .246 AVG .215 .327 OBP .276 .384 SLG .309 19 XBH 14 5 HR 3 22 RBI 11 52/26 K/BB 60/17 8 SB 8

