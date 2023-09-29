Akil Baddoo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while batting .215.
- In 45.2% of his games this season (47 of 104), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has an RBI in 22 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.206
|AVG
|.224
|.253
|OBP
|.343
|.356
|SLG
|.367
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|19
|49/10
|K/BB
|40/27
|3
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill (3-7) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
