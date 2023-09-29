The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while batting .215.

In 45.2% of his games this season (47 of 104), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has an RBI in 22 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .206 AVG .224 .253 OBP .343 .356 SLG .367 12 XBH 11 6 HR 5 13 RBI 19 49/10 K/BB 40/27 3 SB 8

