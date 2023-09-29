Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alcona County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Alcona County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Alcona County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Onaway High School at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
