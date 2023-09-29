Andy Ibanez and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians and Cal Quantrill on September 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Ibanez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 over the course of his last games.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (64 of 109), with multiple hits 21 times (19.3%).

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven home a run in 27 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .272 AVG .241 .321 OBP .291 .467 SLG .392 20 XBH 16 7 HR 4 18 RBI 20 35/13 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings