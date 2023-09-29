Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baraga County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Baraga County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.
Baraga County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ishpeming High School at L'Anse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: L'Anse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
