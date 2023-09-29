Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Benzie County, Michigan this week.
Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Benzie Central High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort High School at Tawas Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tawas City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
