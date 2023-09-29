High school football action in Berrien County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Dowagiac Union High School at Brandywine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Buchanan High School at Berrien Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Berrien Springs, MI

Berrien Springs, MI Conference: BCS League

BCS League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Stevensville, MI

Stevensville, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Loy Norrix High School at Coloma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Coloma, MI

Coloma, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgman High School at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fennville, MI

Fennville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton Harbor High School at Gull Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Richland, MI

Richland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eau Claire High School at Godfrey-Lee High School