Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Berrien County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Dowagiac Union High School at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buchanan High School at Berrien Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Berrien Springs, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loy Norrix High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgman High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton Harbor High School at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Richland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eau Claire High School at Godfrey-Lee High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
