    • Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Springport High School at Bronson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bronson, MI
    • Conference: Big 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coldwater High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • Conference: Interstate 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

