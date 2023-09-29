Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Cass County, Michigan this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Centreville High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dowagiac Union High School at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Edwardsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Edwardsburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
