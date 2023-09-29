Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Cass County, Michigan this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Centreville High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Cassopolis, MI

Cassopolis, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dowagiac Union High School at Brandywine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Edwardsburg High School