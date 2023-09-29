Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Clinton County, Michigan this week? We have you covered below.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ovid-Elsie High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Ledge High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowler High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laingsburg High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
