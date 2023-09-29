If you reside in Dickinson County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Manistique High School at Iron Mountain High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

6:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Iron Mountain, MI

Iron Mountain, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock High School at Kingsford High School