If you reside in Dickinson County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Isabella County
  • Mecosta County
  • Genesee County
  • Gratiot County
  • Montcalm County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Livingston County
  • Oakland County

    • Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Manistique High School at Iron Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Iron Mountain, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hancock High School at Kingsford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Kingsford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.