Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Eaton County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Portland High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Ledge High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olivet High School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maple Valley High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
