Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Midland High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayling High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cheboygan Area High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
