Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Hillsdale County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Reading High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hanover, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tekonsha High School at North Adams-Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: North Adams, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pittsford High School at Camden-Frontier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Camden, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
