Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Houghton County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Houghton High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Calumet, MI
- Conference: West PAC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Forest Park High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.