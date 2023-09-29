High school football is happening this week in Huron County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Sandusky High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Caseville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Caseville, MI

Caseville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Peck Community High School at North Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kinde, MI

Kinde, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Bad Axe High School at Ubly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ubly, MI

Ubly, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Reese High School at Laker High School