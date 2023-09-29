Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Ionia County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.

Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Ionia High School at Sexton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 29

5:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland High School at Eaton Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Eaton Rapids, MI

Eaton Rapids, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Stockbridge, MI

Stockbridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Belding Area High School at Sparta High School