Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Iosco County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Iosco County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Harbor Springs High School at Oscoda High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Oscoda, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort High School at Tawas Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tawas City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.