Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kent County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Wayland Union High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ada, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kelloggsville High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Catholic High School at Holland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caledonia High School at Hudsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hudsonville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morley Stanwood High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenowa Hills High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock Park High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Central High School at East Grand Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belding Area High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Springs High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eau Claire High School at Godfrey-Lee High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
