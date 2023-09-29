Kerry Carpenter vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .283 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 74 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Carpenter has an RBI in 38 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (44 of 115), with two or more runs 10 times (8.7%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.325
|AVG
|.243
|.375
|OBP
|.314
|.465
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|52/12
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
