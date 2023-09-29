We have 2023 high school football action in Lapeer County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Gratiot County
  • Oakland County
  • Isabella County
  • Mecosta County
  • Genesee County
  • Livingston County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Montcalm County

    • Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Capac High School at Dryden High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Dryden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Croswell-Lexington High School at Almont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Almont, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Branch High School at Richmond High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Richmond, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.