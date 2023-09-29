Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Leelanau County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Carson City-Crystal High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Maple City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Lake High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central Lake High School at Suttons Bay High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Suttons Bay, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
