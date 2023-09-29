How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, September 29
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Thursday, Puebla FC and Atlas FC hit the pitch at Estadio Jalisco.
Looking for how to watch Liga MX action? All the games to watch on Thursday are here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atlas FC vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC (2-2-5) is on the road to take on Atlas FC (4-3-2) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Atlas FC (-160)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+450)
- Draw: (+290)
