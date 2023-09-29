Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Marquette County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Marquette Senior High School at Escanaba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- Conference: Mid-Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ishpeming High School at L'Anse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: L'Anse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwinn High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Harris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
