Menominee County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Stephenson High School at North Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

6:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Powers, MI

Powers, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at Bark River-Harris High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Harris, MI

Harris, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladstone High School at Menominee High School