The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Midland County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Hemlock High School at Bullock Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Midland, MI

Midland, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson City-Crystal High School at Coleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Coleman, MI

Coleman, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Central High School at H. H. Dow High School