Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Oceana County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Shelby High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Central High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
