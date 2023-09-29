Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Osceola County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Evart High School at Beal City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School