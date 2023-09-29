Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Osceola County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.

    • Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Evart High School at Beal City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
    • Conference: Highland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Manistee, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan D League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

