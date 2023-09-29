Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Osceola County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Evart High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Marion High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.