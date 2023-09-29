High school football action in Saint Joseph County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Centreville High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Cassopolis, MI

Cassopolis, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at White Pigeon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: White Pigeon, MI

White Pigeon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Constantine High School at Allegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Allegan, MI

Allegan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mendon High School at Lenawee Christian School