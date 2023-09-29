High school football action in Saint Joseph County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Centreville High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Cassopolis, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at White Pigeon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: White Pigeon, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Otsego High School at Sturgis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Sturgis, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Constantine High School at Allegan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Allegan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mendon High School at Lenawee Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Adrian, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

