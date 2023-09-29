Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Sanilac County, Michigan this week.

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Croswell-Lexington High School at Almont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at All Saints Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Peck Community High School at North Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kinde, MI

Kinde, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis High School at Marlette High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Marlette, MI

Marlette, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brown City High School at Mayville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mayville, MI

Mayville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Deckerville Community High School at Kingston High School