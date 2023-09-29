Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Sanilac County, Michigan this week.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Croswell-Lexington High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Almont, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peck Community High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Marlette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Marlette, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Deckerville Community High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Kingston, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
