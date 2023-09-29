Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schoolcraft County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Schoolcraft County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Schoolcraft County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Manistique High School at Iron Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Iron Mountain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
