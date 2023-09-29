How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Cal Quantrill takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Comerica Park against Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).
- The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.235).
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (643 total).
- The Tigers are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.246).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joey Wentz (3-11) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.45 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Wentz is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Wentz has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-1
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Joe Boyle
|9/24/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|JP Sears
|9/26/2023
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Greinke
|9/28/2023
|Royals
|W 8-0
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jonathan Bowlan
|9/28/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Cole Ragans
|9/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Cal Quantrill
|9/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Triston McKenzie
|10/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lucas Giolito
