Player props are listed for Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 139 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 66 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .234/.315/.447 so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Cal Quantrill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Quantrill Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (3-7) for his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

Quantrill has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Quantrill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 23 4.0 5 1 1 4 4 at Royals Sep. 18 5.2 5 2 2 3 0 at Giants Sep. 12 6.0 5 1 1 2 3 at Angels Sep. 7 6.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays Sep. 1 6.0 2 2 2 2 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cal Quantrill's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 71 walks and 80 RBI (168 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He's slashed .280/.355/.476 on the year.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 169 hits with 35 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 68 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.341/.372 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.