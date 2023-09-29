If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Tuscola County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Cass City High School at Vassar High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Vassar, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Louis High School at Millington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Millington, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reese High School at Laker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Pigeon, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ashley High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fairgrove, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Caro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Caro, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brown City High School at Mayville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Mayville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Deckerville Community High School at Kingston High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Kingston, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

