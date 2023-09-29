Is there high school football on the docket this week in Van Buren County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Bangor High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Parchment High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian High School at Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lawrence, MI

Lawrence, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Edwardsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Edwardsburg, MI

Edwardsburg, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bloomingdale High School