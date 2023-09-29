Washtenaw County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

    • Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Chelsea High School at Tecumseh High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Tecumseh, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pioneer High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Monroe, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ypsilanti Community High School at Pinckney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Pinckney, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manchester High School at East Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dexter High School at Skyline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Ann Arbor, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Saline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Saline, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

