Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Washtenaw County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Chelsea High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pioneer High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Saline, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
