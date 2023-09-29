If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at University Prep Science and Math

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 29

4:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Cabrini High School at University Liggett School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Romulus High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Southgate Anderson High School at Woodhaven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Brownstown Township, MI

Brownstown Township, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

OA Carlson High School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Trenton, MI

Trenton, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchill High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at Clarenceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Plymouth High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Canton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Melvindale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Melvindale, MI

Melvindale, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Memorial High School at Dearborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Westland at Belleville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

U Of D Jesuit High School at Divine Child High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Foley High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ecorse Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ecorse, MI

Ecorse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Garden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Garden City, MI

Garden City, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Flat Rock High School at Milan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Milan, MI

Milan, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grosse Pointe South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe North High School at Lake Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at New Boston Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: New Boston, MI

New Boston, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King High School at Renaissance High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 1

Detroit Public 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Detroit at Osborn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mumford High School at Henry Ford High School