The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .259.

Ibanez is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 65 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (30.0%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .275 AVG .241 .323 OBP .291 .467 SLG .392 20 XBH 16 7 HR 4 18 RBI 20 35/13 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings