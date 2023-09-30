The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Central Michigan sports the 84th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.8 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst with 36 points allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 14.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 52nd with 21.5 points ceded per contest.

Below in this article, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Central Michigan Eastern Michigan 318 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (130th) 481.8 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (102nd) 151.3 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (109th) 166.8 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (127th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 2 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 381 yards (95.3 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 54.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Bert Emanuel Jr. has collected 150 yards on 40 carries, scoring two times.

Jesse Prewitt III's leads his squad with 233 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught seven passes while averaging 42 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tyson Davis' seven grabs are good enough for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 456 yards on 47-of-85 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 49 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 38 times for 220 yards (55 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has run for 196 yards across 39 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tanner Knue leads his squad with 119 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has caught nine passes and compiled 101 receiving yards (25.3 per game).

Hamze Elzayat's five catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 81 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Central Michigan or Eastern Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.