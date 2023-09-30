A pair of MAC teams meet when the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-7.5) 47.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-7.5) 48.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Central Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Eastern Michigan has covered once in three games with a spread this season.

The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

