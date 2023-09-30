The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The contest has a point total of 47.5.

It's been a rough stretch for Central Michigan, which ranks 20th-worst in total offense (318 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (481.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Eastern Michigan has not been getting things done offensively, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 14.5 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 21.5 points per contest (53rd-ranked).

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Central Michigan -7.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

The Chippewas have not covered the spread when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

The teams have hit the over in three of Central Michigan's four games with a set total.

Central Michigan has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Central Michigan has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chippewas a 73.3% chance to win.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 381 yards (95.3 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 54.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has racked up 211 yards on 49 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Bert Emanuel Jr. has carried the ball 40 times for 150 yards (37.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III's leads his squad with 233 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught seven passes for 168 yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyson Davis has hauled in seven catches for 117 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Jacques Bristol has two sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 10 tackles.

Central Michigan's top-tackler, Kyle Moretti, has 16 tackles and two TFL this year.

Elijah Rikard has a team-high one interception to go along with seven tackles and one pass defended.

