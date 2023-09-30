Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Cheboygan County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Cheboygan Area High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morenci Area High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Indian River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
