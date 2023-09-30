The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) host a MAC battle against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Central Michigan owns the 84th-ranked scoring offense this year (25.8 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst with 36.0 points allowed per game. This season has been difficult for Eastern Michigan on both offense and defense, as it is compiling just 240.0 total yards per game (third-worst) and ceding 415.8 total yards per game (24th-worst).

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Central Michigan 240.0 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.0 (112th) 415.8 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.8 (120th) 115.5 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (69th) 124.5 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.8 (117th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 456 yards on 55.3% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 49 yards .

Samson Evans has rushed 38 times for 220 yards, with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 196 yards (on 39 carries) with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has totaled 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 119 (29.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has caught nine passes and compiled 101 receiving yards (25.3 per game).

Hamze Elzayat's five catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 81 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has recorded 381 yards (95.3 ypg) on 32-of-59 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 98 rushing yards (24.5 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Bert Emanuel Jr. has carried the ball 40 times for 150 yards (37.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III's 233 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

Chris Parker has hauled in seven receptions totaling 168 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyson Davis' seven receptions are good enough for 117 yards and one touchdown.

