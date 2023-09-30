Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) will play a fellow MAC opponent, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-7.5)
|47.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-7.5)
|48.5
|-330
|+260
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Central Michigan has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chippewas have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.